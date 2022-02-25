'Why do you support Nazis in Ukraine,' Moscow asks Israeli envoy

Moscow repeatedly claimed that its invasion was aimed at 'denazification' of the country

Russia on Friday summoned Israel's Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi to clarify Israel's position regarding the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov asked Mr Ben Zvi why Israel was expressing support for the "Nazis" in Ukraine, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the “special military operation” would seek the “denazification” of its neighbor.

Moscow repeatedly claimed that its invasion was aimed at "denazification" of the country, whose President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Bogdanov "expressed the hope" that Israel would show understanding towards the reasons for the Moscow military campaign.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, "offered Israel's assistance with any humanitarian aid needed."

In his first remarks after the assault on Ukraine began, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned Russia's invasion as "a serious violation of the international order," but also stressed Israel's "deep, long-lasting and good relations with Russia and with Ukraine."