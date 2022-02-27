Israel to send 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

'We pray for the well-being of Ukrainian citizens and hope that further bloodshed will be avoided'

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Sunday that Israel will send 100 tons of humanitarian aid to crisis-struck Ukraine.

During his remarks, the premier also expressed his gratitude to Israel’s Foreign Ministry for their work to evacuate the country’s citizens from Ukraine, and praised their efforts assisting those at the borders.

The prime minister said Israel would provide humanitarian assistance to civilians in Ukraine’s conflict zones, as well as to those attempting to flee the clashes.

Bennett explained that the aid sent by Israel will include “kits for water purification, medical equipment, medicine, as well as tents, blankets, sleeping bags and other equipment” for those in need.

“We pray for the well-being of Ukrainian citizens and hope that further bloodshed will be avoided,” he said.

The official also announced that the government will hold a discussion later on the implications of the Ukraine conflict for Israel - including immigration and absorption concerns.

Ukraine is home to a significant Jewish population, and a number of those fleeing clashes in the country are also seeking Israeli citizenship.

Last week, the Jewish Agency was reportedly met with a “flood” of calls from Jews in Ukraine who are requesting immigration assistance in order to move to Israel, according to Haaretz.