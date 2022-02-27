Israel: Security cabinet discusses Russia-Ukraine conflict

Israel maintains ties with Moscow and Kyiv, with Bennett remaining controlled while discussing the conflict

Israel's security cabinet met Sunday, discussing the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the sending of Israeli humanitarian aid to the crisis-afflicted country.

The cabinet was expected to discuss the phone call between Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After the call, the Prime Minister's Office released a short statement saying, "the two discussed the situation between Russia and Ukraine."

Israel maintains ties with Moscow and Kyiv, and Bennett has been controlled in remarks about the conflict.

He has voiced fears that the fighting would get worse, causing more suffering, a diplomatic source told Haaretz. The source also said that Putin was willing to negotiate, and Bennett said that Israel is ready to help with resolving the crisis.

Ukraine announced that talks would be held with Russia at the border with Belarus shortly afterward.

The Russian Embassy in Israel, in a Facebook post on Sunday, commented on Israel's public support for Ukraine.

"Our Israeli colleagues have repeatedly spoken about their concern for the safety of their citizens and the Jewish community in Ukraine."

"At the same time, we express hope that Israel will show a wise and diplomatic approach as well as treat with due understanding the reasons that prompted the Russian leadership to decide to conduct a special military operation to protect civilians in Donbass, demilitarize and denazify Ukraine," the statement read, according to Haaretz.