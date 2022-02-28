Report: Israel considering supporting UN resolution condemning Russia

Israel is attempting to balance its relations with Ukraine and Russia following the invasion

Israel is considering supporting a United Nations General Assembly resolution condemning Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, according to The Times of Israel, citing an Israeli official on Monday.

The Israeli official told the news site that a decision not to co-sponsor a similar resolution on Friday was partially due to the idea that Russia would veto the measure regardless.

Israel feels it will have a more challenging time justifying not supporting the resolution as the one proposed will be almost sure to pass, as individual countries don't have the power to veto such measures on their own, ToI reported, citing the official.

The vote could be as early as Wednesday, and some in Jerusalem are pushing to abstain from the vote.

Israel has attempted to balance its relations with Ukraine and Russia following the invasion.

The Security Council voted on Sunday to hold a rare emergency session of the General Assembly to discuss the invasion; however, this meeting will not include voting on the resolution.

General Assembly resolutions are non-binding though they do carry political weight.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the cabinet that Israel would back the resolution, Ynet news site reported Sunday.

According to the report, Bennett said that he didn't believe Russia would hold the decision against Israel as long as the country continues to keep a low profile on the matter and urged ministers not to speak publicly about the invasion. ToI could not confirm the report.

The Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment by ToI.