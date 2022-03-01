Israel sends 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Assistance includes 17 tons of medical equipment and medicines donated by Health Ministry

Israel loaded up the last of three planes on Tuesday morning transporting 100 tons of humanitarian aid to war-torn Ukraine.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the delivery on Sunday and the first two planes lifted off on Monday evening for Warsaw, from where the aid will then move to the Ukrainian border.

Israeli diplomats at the border will be collecting the supplies and then distributing it to Ukrainians impacted by the Russian military invasion.

The assistance includes 17 tons of medical equipment and medicines, donated by the Health Ministry; Israeli water purification systems; an emergency water supply kit, in coordination with the Water Authority; and thousands of tents, blankets, sleeping bags and coats.

Bennett and Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid finalized the package.

MASHAV, Israel's aid agency, is leading the humanitarian assistance. The Foreign Ministry is working with Israel's flag carrier El Al to deliver the aid.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1498576332120334337 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

El Al Vice President Shlomi Amshalom spoke to i24NEWS from the Ben Gurion Airport tarmac while the final plane was being loaded with supplies, noting that the airline took over 2,000 people from Ukraine to Israel in rescue flights.

"Today we are sending 100 tons of medical equipment and humanitarian supply as the government decided to send this delegation. As the national carrier we are proud to do our job," Amshalom said.