Turkish, Israeli think tanks to hold joint session

Experts from both an Israeli and a Turkish think tank are preparing to gather for a seminar in Tel Aviv on Thursday to discuss ties between the two countries, Israeli media reported Tuesday.

This comes ahead of Israeli President Isaac Herzog's planned trip to meet his Turkish counterpart, which Turkish media reports will take place between March 9-10.

Israel’s Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies will host the Turkish SETA (Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research), a think tank aligned with Erdogan and financed by the Turkish government.

The meeting isn't listed on the websites of either institute and is closed to the press and the public, The Times of Israel reported, stating that diplomats and government officials will participate in the session.

Israeli researchers Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak and Nir Boms from the Moshe Dayan Center will participate, while the Turkish team is led by SETA head Burhanettin Duran.

Duran published a paper in late January titled "Pursuit of normalization in Turkey-Israel relations,” detailing Turkey's evolving relations with several countries, including Israel.

Ankara has reiterated support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, condemning Israel's policy toward Palestinians. Israel, in return, has called on Turkey to drop support for the militant Hamas group which controls Gaza.