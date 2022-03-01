Gantz: Israel to increase number of Palestinian workers from Gaza

'The Hamas leadership will bear the responsibility for a deterioration of the situation in Gaza,' says Gantz

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Tuesday that the country intends to increase the number of Palestinian workers allowed into Israel from the Gaza Strip.

"We intend to expand our civilian humanitarian policy, including an immediate increase in the quota of Palestinian workers who can enter Israel," Gantz said during a tour of the southern border with military officials.

In October, as part of the ceasefire efforts with Hamas, Israel expanded the work permit program to allow up to 10,000 workers to enter the country.

Roughly half of Gazans are unemployed, according to The Times of Israel.

"If, while maintaining relative calm, we make progress on the return of Israeli prisoners and missing persons, we will be able to expand this policy and develop the Gaza Strip," he added, referring to the two Israeli civilians and the remains of two Israeli soldiers held by the terrorist group Hamas.

"Unfortunately, the people of Gaza are captives of the Hamas leadership, which deprives them of a better livelihood and a future for their children. The Hamas leadership will bear the responsibility for a deterioration of the situation in Gaza," the minister warned.

Israel's Shin Bet security agency warns of the risk posed by Gazans entering the country, as there have been several cases of Palestinians abusing permits to spy or conduct activity for Hamas.