Israeli delegation visits Turkey ahead of President Herzog's visit

An Israeli delegation visited Turkey in preparation for President Isaac Herzog's trip, a press release announced on Wednesday.

The delegation consisted of the Israeli chargé d'affaires in Ankara Irit Lillian, the President's Foreign Relations Advisor Shirly Heller, the President's Spokesman Naor Ihia, and others who have been there for the past two days.

Meetings with the Turkish Foreign Affairs Ministry, held at the Turkish presidential palace, discussed preparations for Herzog's visit to Turkey, planned for next week.

Last month, a delegation of Turkish officials arrived in Israel to coordinate the visit.

Spokesperson and Senior Adviser to the Turkish President İbrahim Kalın and Deputy Foreign Minister Sadat Onal met with the director-generals of Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Alon Ushpiz, and President’s Office, Eyal Shviki.

While in Cyprus on Wednesday, Herzog assured the country that Israel’s warming relations with Turkey would not harm its relationship with Cyprus.

He invoked the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, calling it "a difficult reminder of the need for joint work to protect the values that are sacred to us," Haaretz reported.

"This is exactly the message I will convey on my expected visit to Turkey, as I believe in cooperation between people and all beliefs for the good of humanity," Herzog said.