Israel's Bennett holds calls with Zelensky and Putin

Israel maintains a balancing act, attempting to maintain relations with both Russia and Ukraine

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with the leaders of both Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday as violence continues.

The first call was with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who posted on Twitter that they spoke about "Russian aggression." Bennett's office produced a similar statement, saying the phone call was a follow-up “to their conversation last Friday, in which they agreed to maintain continuous communication," The Times of Israel reported.

According to sources familiar with the conversation via Haaretz, Zelensky requested again that Israel send Ukraine weapons, and the two discussed the bombing of Babi Yar.

Two hours later, Bennett spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with Bennett's office confirming the call to several news outlets.

Russian media, citing the Kremlin's Office, reported that Bennett "expressed some thoughts... taking into account his recent contact with the leader of a number of states" and also agreed to keep in contact.

Israel offered repeatedly to mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine to end the invasion, with Ukrainian officials saying they support the idea.

The calls come shortly after Zelensky issued a statement to Jewish people around the world, urging them "not to be silent" in regards to Russia's bombing of the Holocaust memorial.

"I am now addressing all the Jews of the world. Don't you see what is happening? That is why it is very important that millions of Jews around the world not remain silent right now," he said.