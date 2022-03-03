US officials call on Israel to take harder stance on Ukraine war

'Now is the time for all who believe in democracy and freedom to step up to the plate, including Israel'

The United States is reportedly growing frustrated with Israel's balancing act, as the Jewish state attempts to maintain ties with Ukraine and Russia as the war between the two reaches its eighth day.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tends to not mention Russia by name while discussing the ongoing conflict, most recently at Tel Aviv's CyberTech conference.

“It’s the responsibility of major players of the world to act rapidly and get the two sides in Ukraine out of the battlefield and to the negotiating table,” Bennett said, avoiding a direct condemnation of Russia.

Following reports of a request by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for anti-aircraft missiles from Israel, United States Senator Lindsey Graham criticized Jerusalem for not providing the Stingers.

“Ukraine asked Israel – no bigger fan of Israel than Lindsey Graham – for Stingers and apparently Israel said no,” the senator told Fox News.

“So I’m going to get on the phone with Israel – you know, we stand up for Israel with the Iron Dome.”

In a tweet, Graham praised Israel for supporting the UN resolution against Russia, following up with: "Now is the time for all who believe in democracy and freedom to step up to the plate, including Israel."

Similarly, former US Defense Secretary William Cohen noted he was “deeply disappointed” with Israel's failure to follow the United States' lead with condemnations.

Cohen told CNN he acknowledged Israel's “conflict of interest” related to Syria but added: “Now it comes down to: Are you with the Russians or are you with the United States and the West? They do have to make a decision here.”