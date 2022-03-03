Israel, US sign info-sharing deal in visa exemption push

'Today we took another step on the road to visa exemptions for Israelis' says Ayelet Shaked

Israel and the United States on Wednesday signed an information-sharing deal that could bring the Jewish state closer to joining the US Visa Waiver Program, although obstacles remain.

Signed by Israel’s Public Security Minister Omer Barlev and the visiting US Department of Homeland Security undersecretary for policy, Robert Silvers, the agreement allows each side to file 1,000 inquiries regarding criminal records of citizens trying to cross the borders.

Granting the US access to such information is a condition that must be met by any country interested in joining the waiver program, according to The Times of Israel (ToI).

“Today we took another step on the road to visa exemptions for Israelis and signed an agreement that was a necessary criterion,” said Israel's Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked in a statement in which she also thanked US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides.

Israeli efforts to become the 40th party to the program have been in motion for years, and came to fruition when US President Joe Biden told Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in August that it was something his staff is working on.

Nides told ToI in February that he hoped to have Israel added to the program by the end of the year, while Shaked said a deal could be agreed upon by next February.

Currently, Israelis are subjected to apply for a visa before traveling to the US, a process that often takes months, sometimes a year, recently due to the Covid pandemic.

Shaked continued in her Wednesday address that there is still more work to do for Israel to be added to the waiver program, such as allowing US citizens in Gaza and the West Bank to enter visa-less into Israel.