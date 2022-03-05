Bennett meets Putin in Moscow for Ukraine talks

This was Putin's first meeting with a foreign leader devoted to the Ukraine war

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Saturday to discuss the invasion of Ukraine, his spokesman said, after Israel reportedly offered to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv.

"Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has just concluded a meeting in the Kremlin with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting lasted for about two and a half hours," said a statement from the Israeli premier's office.

Israel's Construction and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin, who was born in Kharkiv, Ukraine, was also in attendance, providing translation for the leaders.

The Prime Minister's Office noted that Bennett, who observes Shabbat, flew to Moscow on Saturday morning in contravention of the religious law because Judaism permits such violations when it's a matter of preserving human life.