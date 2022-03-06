Israel's Bennett speaks with Putin after Moscow visit

The trip is seen as an attempt to create a role as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone Sunday, according a spokesperson for Bennett.

The conversation comes shortly after the two met in Moscow. No details were released on the content of the call.

According to the spokesperson, Bennett spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Schultz and French President Emmanuel Macron shortly after. His office also released a statement saying Bennett spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the third conversation between the two in the last day.

The prime minister flew to Moscow on Saturday to sit down with Putin, the first Western leader to meet him since the invasion of Ukraine. He spent three hours with Putin before flying to Berlin to meet with Scholz.

The trip was seen as an attempt to create a role as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, as Israel maintains good relations with both countries.

Bennett, during a cabinet meeting Sunday, said Israel has a "moral duty" to try and end the military confrontation in Ukraine.

“I returned from Moscow and Berlin a few hours ago,” Bennett said, according to The Times of Israel.

“I went there to assist the dialogue between all of the sides, of course with the blessing and encouragement of all players.”