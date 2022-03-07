100 Ukrainian Jewish orphans arrive in Israel

'We are now seeing children immigrating to Israel. It is the most moving thing there is'

Around 100 Jewish Ukrainian orphans arrived to Israel on Sunday, where they were greeted at Ben Gurion Airport by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and cabinet ministers.

The children, ranging in age from 2 to 18 years of age, flew from Romania after a two-day bus ride from the Alumim Jewish orphanage, in the northern Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr.

Earlier in the day, three flights carrying 300 Ukrainian refugees arrived from Poland and Moldova at the start of a special operation organized by the Immigration and Absorption Ministry and in cooperation with Jewish organizations worldwide.

Israel's flag carrier El Al transported the refugees, with the airline saying that Ukrainian-speaking staff were on board the flight carrying the orphans to offer assistance.

“We are now seeing children immigrating to Israel. It is the most moving thing there is," Bennett told media as he greeted the children on the tarmac. He later tweeted in Hebrew that he told the children that they are "safe now, you have reached a safe shore."

The influx of Ukrainian refugees has caused political infighting within the government, as 90 percent of the 2,000 people who have arrived in Israel since the start of the Russian invasion are not Jewish.

Flights from Moscow are also still landing at Ben Gurion Airport. The US, Canada, UK and EU have banned Russian carriers from their airspace.

Aeroflot, the flag carrier and largest airline of the Russian Federation, said that on Tuesday it is suspending all foreign flights except to Belarus.

Flights from Moscow to Tel Aviv have not stopped since the start of the war.

An airport official told i24NEWS that the flights were mostly dual citizens or Israelis making their way back to Israel.