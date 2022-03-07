Report: Putin won’t stop until Ukraine demilitarizes

Putin is 'not conspiracy theorizing or irrational, or suffering from rage attacks' says Naftali Bennett

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin won’t end his assault on Ukraine until Kyiv demilitarizes, according to sources involved in a Saturday meeting with Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his Russian counterpart in Moscow.

Russia’s position is that hostilities “will continue” until there is “dialogue,” Channel 12 News reported.

Bennett flew to Moscow on Saturday to meet with Putin - the first Western leader to meet the Russian President since invading Ukraine - where they spent three hours discussing before the Israeli leader met Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

The trip was considered an attempt to create a role as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine since Israel maintains good ties with both countries.

Israel has a “moral duty” to try and end the military confrontation in Ukraine, Bennett said Sunday.

“I went there to assist the dialogue between all of the sides, of course with the blessing and encouragement of all players.”

Sources close to Bennett told Channel 12 that the United States encouraged him to meet Putin, seeking to take advantage of the relationship.

Russia conveyed that it is deliberately not directly targeting Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, although Moscow knows where he is.

According to a separate report by Channel 13 News, Bennett told ministers that he did not present a mediation plan at his meeting with Putin, but is instead merely relaying messages between Russia and Ukraine.

Bennett noted that Putin is “not conspiracy theorizing or irrational, or suffering from rage attacks.”

Following their meeting, Bennett and Putin spoke on the phone Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the Israeli leader.