Ukraine prods Israel on aid but grateful for Moscow mediation bid

Ukraine's envoy to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk met with reporters on Monday, voicing frustration with the country's refusal to provide defensive aid against Russia.

Korniychuk also, however, expressed gratitude for Israel's efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, saying this outweighed any possible military assistance from it.

“The peace effort is priceless for us,” Korniychuk said, according to The Times of Israel. “This is much more important than sales of weapons or munitions, which we are still fighting about with the Israeli government as a side issue.”

“Jerusalem is a possible place for negotiations and meetings at the highest level,” he stated.

He added that he understood why Israel had not provided military aid due to the "limitations" presented. Israel attempts to avoid antagonizing Russia, which holds a military presence in Syria.

However, he did note that Ukraine continues to ask for weapons and protective gear from Israel, expressing disappointment that the Jewish state has not sent any.

Wearing a military helmet to accentuate his point, Korniychuk said, "Can you please tell me how you can kill with this thing? It is simply not possible. What are they afraid of? Providing personal security for Ukrainians? It’s the simplest thing that they can do… to save Ukrainian lives," according to The Jerusalem Post.