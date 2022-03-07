Ukraine's FM: El Al is taking money 'soaked in Ukrainian blood'

Kuleba says that the move is 'immoral and a blow to Ukrainian-Israeli relations'

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba lambasted Israel's national airline, El Al, on Monday for accepting payments through Russia's Mir electronic fund transfer system.

“While the world sanctions Russia for its barbaric atrocities in Ukraine, some prefer to make money soaked in Ukrainian blood,” Kuleba said in a tweet.

He noted that the system was designed to evade sanctions, stating that the move was "immoral and a blow to Ukrainian-Israeli relations.”

Mir, a local payment card, was established in 2014 after sanctions were imposed on Moscow following the annexation of Crimea. The country's central bank owns the operator and most transactions in the country are preformed using Mir. Its cards are accepted in countries such as Turkey, Vietnam, and Belarus and by many online retailers like AliExpress.

El Al responded shortly after, calling Kuleba's tweet "misleading" and stated that it ended payments through Mir on February 28, The Times of Israel reported.

"It is unfortunate that a simple check was not done with us before the misleading tweet, as the facts are entirely different,” the airline said.

They also noted that it carried out humanitarian aid flights to Ukraine and helped get refugees to Israel.

“El Al is operating flights to Russia at the request of the Israeli government, and we will continue to get Israelis and Jews out of Russia so long as it is possible," they said, according to ToI.