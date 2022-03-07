Blinken: US appreciates Israel’s efforts to mediate Ukraine war

'I look forward to hearing your ideas, hearing about some of the engagements that Israel has had'

On Monday, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his gratitude to Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid for his country’s efforts to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv as the war in Ukraine rages on.

The pair met in Riga, Latvia, for talks on Russia’s invasion of its neighbor, and Blinken lauded Israel for attempting to act as a bridge between the states.

He said that the people of the US “very much appreciate all of your engagements in the effort to stop this Russian aggression in Ukraine.”

Israel is attempting to act as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia - Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Saturday to discuss the Ukraine conflict with the leader, then phoned Ukraine’s President Zelensky after the talks.

“I look forward to hearing your ideas, hearing about some of the engagements that Israel has had,” Blinken added in his comments to Lapid.

The foreign minister said that Israel “is totally committed” to ending the war in Ukraine, and that the state voiced condemnation of Russia’s invasion.

“The way to stop a war is to negotiate,” Lapid said.

“Israel is speaking with both sides, both with Russia and Ukraine and we are working in full coordination with our greatest ally the United States and our European partners.”