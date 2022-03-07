Report: Russia ‘disappointed’ with Israel’s UN vote to condemn invasion

Israel has been attempting to balance relations with both Russia and Ukraine since the invasion

The Russian embassy in Israel reportedly sent a message to the Foreign Ministry stating they were "very disappointed" with the Jewish state's condemnation of Russia at the United Nations.

The message, in the form of a telegram titled "Urgent," the embassy said Russia was "very disappointed in your position at the UN," according to a Channel 13 report published Monday.

Last week, the UN General Assembly voted to adopt a resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Along with 140 other countries, Israel demanded that Moscow withdraw its forces.

The resolution, entitled "Aggression against Ukraine," had a final tally of 141-5, with 35 countries abstaining.

Russia voted against the resolution along with Syria, North Korea, Eritrea and Belarus. China, India, Iran and Iraq were among those that abstained.

Before the vote, Deputy UN Ambassador Noa Furman read a statement that urged Russia to end the attack, calling the invasion “a serious violation of the international order,” The Times of Israel reported.

Ukraine also expressed displeasure with Israel on Monday, with the country's ambassador to Israel voicing frustration with the Jewish state's refusal to provide defensive aid against Russia.

Israel has been attempting to balance relations with both Russia and Ukraine since the invasion, as it is one of the only countries to maintain positive ties with both countries. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett flew to Moscow Saturday to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.