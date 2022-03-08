Israel: Plane carrying immigrants from Belarus arrives

Belarus is used as a staging ground for Russian attacks against Ukraine

A plane from Belarus carrying 73 Jewish immigrants landed in Israel on Monday, the first direct flight from the country since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Israel did not give any official announcement about the flight, a direct contrast to three flights carrying Jewish refugees from Ukraine that received fanfare in ceremonies attended by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

It is believed that the government and groups involved in organizing the flight were resistant in publishing information about it in fear of endangering future immigration flights from Belarus, Haaretz reported.

Belarus is used as a staging ground for Russian attacks against Ukraine, with President Alexander Lukashenko unequivocally supporting Russia.

The immigrants who arrived on Monday planned to move to Israel before the Russian invasion, Haaretz reported, citing sources knowledgeable on the subject. They were scheduled to arrive in smaller groups over the course of a few weeks, yet the decision was changed to bring them all together due to the dangerous situation in the region.

Since the war erupted, there has been evidence of growing interest in immigration to Israel among Jewish people in Belarus, the sources told Haaretz.

Families with children from Ukraine are given a special government stipend of roughly $5,000, and individuals are being given a grant of almost $2,000. Immigrants from Belarus do not receive the stipend.