Ex-VP Pence slams Putin during visit to Israel

'Putin must stop or Putin must pay,' Republican politician says

Former US vice president Mike Pence took aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine in an interview with Israeli media during a visit this week to the Jewish state.

"Putin must stop or Putin must pay," the Republican politician told Israel Hayom.

"We need to focus the world's energy on ending the Ukrainian invasion and continuing to put pressure to bear until the Russian troops are out of Ukraine," Pence continued.

The US leader on Tuesday met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

The two men discussed the conflict in Ukraine as well as the implications of the Iran nuclear deal that could be finalized in the coming days, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Bennett thanked Pence for his "deep commitment and unwavering support to the State of Israel," in a tweet following their meeting.

Pence is in Israel with his wife, former second lady Karen Pence, where he is scheduled to receive an Honorary Doctorate from Ariel University in recognition of his steadfast support for the Jewish state.

Upon his arrival to Israel on Monday, Pence posted to Twitter that he and Karen were "truly blessed to be back in the Holy Land," adding that the US stands with Israel.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pence met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and prayed at the Western Wall.