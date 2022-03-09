Ukraine's Zelensky asks to address Israeli parliament

Zelensky gave similar speeches before the UK, Canada and the EU

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Israeli Parliament (Knesset) Speaker Mickey Levy to address the Knesset by video conference, a spokesman for Levy said on Wednesday, according to Israeli media.

Zelensky gave similar speeches before the United Kingdom's and Canada's parliaments, and the European Union.

However, Levy told him it was impossible, as the Knesset is leaving on a two-month recess on Thursday, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

Knesset member Eli Avidar, a former diplomat, told Levy to hold a special parliament session for Zelensky, but Levy said the best he could do was a meeting for the Ukrainian President with Knesset members over Zoom.

"Unfortunately, the Knesset will also be going through renovations so physically it'll be impossible to convene everyone back here," a source close to Levy said, according to The Post.

In a powerful virtual speech to British lawmakers on Tuesday, Zelensky echoed the words of former prime minister Winston Churchill, vowing to "fight to the end."

"We will not give up and we will not lose. We will fight to the end, at sea, in the air. We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost, in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets," Zelensky said.