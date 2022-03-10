Zelensky asks to address Israel's Yad Vashem on Ukraine crisis

Yad Vashem says it will discuss the proposal with Ukraine's ambassador to Israel on Sunday

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky asked to address Israel's main Holocaust museum, Yad Vashem, regarding Russia's invasion, as both sides continue to invoke the Nazi genocide.

In a statement on Thursday, Yad Vashem said it would discuss the proposal with Ukraine's ambassador to Israel on Sunday. The Ukrainian embassy could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters.

The Ukrainian president seeks to gather support with video meetings with foreign audiences, including the US Congress and the British parliament.

Earlier this week, Zelensky asked to address Israel's parliament (Knesset). Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy spoke with the Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel on Thursday, the two agreeing that a date will be set for Zelensky to address the plenum via Zoom, according to Israeli media.

Russia claims it aims to "deNazify" Ukraine, an idea that Kyiv and Western countries reject as nonsense. Zelensky, who is Jewish, said Russian shelling close to Babi Yar, a Holocaust memorial in Kyiv, suggested: "history repeating (itself)."

Zelensky's request comes shortly after Yad Vashem announced it suspended its strategic partnership with Roman Abramovich, a Russian oligarch who has faced sanctions abroad since the Ukraine invasion.

“In light of recent developments, Yad Vashem has decided to suspend the strategic partnership with Mr. Roman Abramovich,” the museum said in a statement.

Last month, Yad Vashem announced that Abramovich's pledged funding would strengthen its endeavors in the areas of Holocaust research and remembrance, Reuters reported.