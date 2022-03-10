Israel's Lapid meets with Jordan's king for the second time

'Our special relationship with the Kingdom of Jordan guarantees a better future for our children,' says Lapid

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman it was reported on Thursday, the second time the two have met since the formation of the Israeli government.

At the end of the meeting, Lapid said: "We agreed that we should work together to calm tensions and promote understanding, especially ahead of Ramadan and Passover."

"Our special relationship with the Kingdom of Jordan guarantees a better future for our children. Peace between us is not only a good neighbor but our moral responsibility," he continued.

Lapid congratulated the King on strengthening relations and cooperation and discussed the strategic importance of Jordan-Israel relations.

The two also discussed regional and international policy issues and the normalization process and peace, expressing hope that joint projects in renewable energy and trade will bear fruit.

Israel formally agreed in October to double the amount of fresh water it provides to Jordan, a water-deficient country.

The agreement is proof that "we want good neighborly relations," said Karine Elharrar, Israel's infrastructure, energy and water resource minister.

The two countries agreed that Israel would sell 50 billion liters of water a year to Jordan, doubling what it already supplies.

In September, Israeli media reported that Lapid and Abdullah met the month before, discussing tensions in Jerusalem and how to improve relations between their respective countries.

President Joe Biden's administration in the United States received a report of the visit.