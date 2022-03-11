Bennett's mediation efforts are 'ineffective,' senior Ukrainian official tells i24NEWS

Israeli PM acts as a 'mailbox,' not an active mediator, the official says

A high level official in the Ukrainian government told i24NEWS on Friday that while Kyiv appreciated the initiative of Israeli Prime Minister Bennett to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine felt that Bennett acted not as an active mediator but rather as merely a "mailbox," in the way in which he was simply relating messages from one side to another.

This, the official said, is not considered to be active mediation by Ukrainian government.

Since Israel started to consider active mediation between the two sides of the conflict, Israel made it clear for Ukraine that it cannot count on additional aid, because the mediator has to be neutral to both sides. After a week of this so-called "mailbox," Ukrainian leadership delivered yesterday a message to Ukrainian embassy in Israel, saying that an active mediator is expected to seek compromises, as opposed to merely delivering messages from one side to another.

According to the source, Israel didn’t prove to be a successful mediator, and Israeli efforts didn’t prove to be unique and different from what other countries are doing on the matter of negotiations, therefore Ukraine doesn’t need such a kind of mediation and prefers instead clearer support of Ukraine in the war.

The source said as well that Ukraine does understand that Bennett is, in addition to his diplomatic efforts, is dealing with the the local political agenda these days, which is why Ukraine would expect him to appoint special envoy who will prove to be actively moderating between the countries.

According to the Ukrainian government official, Ukraine expects Israel to take more active support and to join international sanctions imposed on Russia. According to the official, it was Bennett who called Zelensky on Tuesday, delivering the Russian offer that included recognition of Russian authority in the Crimean Peninsula and the so called Luhansk and Donetsk republics as well as agreement of Ukraine to maintain neutrality and not to join NATO.

According to the official, Bennett said to Zelensky that he suggests him to agree to the conditions posed by Russia in order to finish the war. Zelensky declined the offer and since then both leaders didn’t speak between them.

Following the reports on the request of Zelensky to address the Knesset, Israeli officials are looking into various possibilities for arranging his visit. According to the official Zelensky considered this speech as very important for him personally because of his Jewish roots.

The official added as well that he has close knowledge of where the US stands on the issue of Ukraine, and that Washington is not satisfied with what Israel is doing so far, expects Israel to adopt a clear pro-Ukraine line and impose sanctions on Russia.