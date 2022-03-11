US warns Israel against becoming 'last haven for dirty money fueling Putin's wars'

'We ask all democracies in the world to join us in enforcing the sanctions'

Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told Channel 12 on Friday that Israel should join the Western world's sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

“We're asking as many countries as we can to join us. We're asking that of Israel as well. Among other things, you don't want to become the last haven for dirty money that's fueling Putin's wars.”

Asked if the United States has asked Israel to join the Biden administration's sanctions against Russia, Ms. Nuland replied: "We ask all democracies in the world to join us in enforcing the financial and export control sanctions that we imposed on Putin."

"We need to put pressure on the regime, the oligarchs surrounding it, and its economy. In this context, we ask as many countries as possible to join us. We also ask Israel to do so," she further added.

Also Friday, US Vice President Kamala Harris, on a visit to Romania, deplored that Russian President Vladimir Putin "shows no sign of commitment to serious diplomacy," stating that his "atrocious and scandalous behavior" requiring "other measures."

"The United States has sincerely tried to actively engage in diplomacy," she said alongside Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at a news conference in Bucharest.