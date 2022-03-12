Ukrainian envoy to appeal to Israel's High Court over refugee cap

Ambassador brands 5,000 cap as 'violation' of an agreement

Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk will appeal to Israel's Supreme Court over the government's cap on a number of non-Jewish refugees from Ukraine it is willing to admit, Channel 12 reported on Saturday evening.

Earlier in the week, Israel's Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced a measure limiting the number of non-Jewish refugees allowed to enter Israel at 5,000.

“The new Interior Ministry policy violates agreements between Ukraine and Israel regarding visa exemption for Ukrainian citizens,” Yevgen Korniychuk wrote in a statement quoted in the report.

"As all diplomatic options appear exhausted, the Embassy has no choice but to submit a petition to the High Court against the Israeli government's new policy, in order to protect the rights of Ukrainian refugees," the statement further read.

"Tonight, I filed a petition against [Israel's Interior Minister] Ayelet Shaked's decision to prevent the entry of Ukrainian refugees as well as a request for a writ against the validity of such a decision," the official said.

"We found that this was not only a violation of an international agreement, but also that Ayelet Shaked was not authorized to make such a decision. This should have come from the government, or at least be taken after consultation with the Knesset's interior committee," the lawyer added.

On Saturday night, dozens of protesters gathered outside Ayelet Shaked's home in Tel Aviv to oppose the policy. The protesters held up placards bearing slogans such as "a Jew does not turn away a refugee."