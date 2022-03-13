Zelensky, Bennett talk again to discuss prospects for Russia ceasefire

After Zelensky proposed to Bennett that Jerusalem host the ceasefire talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday he had spoken to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and discussed the prospects for peace talks to end the conflict with Russia.

Zelensky made the announcement in a tweet and also said he had asked Bennett for help in freeing the mayor of the city of Melitopol, whom Ukraine says was abducted by Russian forces.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1502754007705600010 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Earlier in the day Zelensky said that he suggested to Bennett that Jerusalem host the ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia.

The statement comes on the heals of harsh criticism of Bennett's mediation efforts issued by a senior Ukrainian official, who spoke to i24NEWS on condition of anonymity.

Both Israel and Ukraine pushed back on the report, which claimed that Bennett tried to convince Zelensky to accept Moscow-proposed terms.

"At no point did PM Bennett advise President Zelensky to take a deal from Putin -- because no such deal was offered to Israel for us to be able to do so," an Israeli official speaking anonymously said on Saturday.

"Bennett has at no point told Zelensky how to act nor does he have any intention to."

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, Bennett has avoided forceful condemnation of Russia's invasion, stressing Israel's strong ties with Moscow and Kyiv.