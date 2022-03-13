'Israel will do all it can to help reach a peaceful solution'

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu in Bucharest on Sunday, and praised the country for its humanitarian efforts amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During his trip to Romania’s capital, Lapid lauded Bucharest for its work “in saving many lives,” and added that the state is working in close coordination with Israel as the war in neighboring Ukraine rages on.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1502942568748920832 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Like Romania, Israel condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Lapid said on his official Twitter account.

“It’s without justification, and we call on Russia to stop its firing and attacks, and to resolve this conflict around the negotiating table.”

The minister said that “Israel will do all it can to help reach a peaceful solution” and bring the war in Ukraine to an end.

“We are working in complete coordination with our ally, the United States, and with our European partners in order to try and end this violent tragedy as quickly as possible,” Lapid said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1502947119317069825 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Israel in recent days has embarked on diplomatic efforts to mediate between Ukraine and Russia - on Saturday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett about the prospects of peace talks.

Zelensky additionally said that he asked Israel to assist with the release of a Ukrainian mayor who was taken captive by Moscow.