Report: Ukraine's FM refuses to speak to Israeli counterpart

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba refused a phone call with Israel's Yair Lapid due to the country's position on Moscow's assault on Kyiv, Israeli media reported on Sunday, citing a Ukrainian government official.

Lapid's office attempted to plan a call, but Kuleba did not agree to do so.

"He didn't say 'no,' he said that he had been busy," the source said, according to Haaretz.

The source added that the last phone call between the two ministers took place three months ago.

An unnamed Ukrainian official was quoted by Walla! News, saying that one of the reasons Kuleba did not respond to Lapid was because the Israeli foreign minister phoned his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, but not him, in the weeks leading up to the invasion.

Lapid also reportedly did not respond to an invitation to visit Kyiv presented by Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova, angering the Ukrainians.

“Israel maintains continuous contact with the government of Ukraine, and Foreign Minister Lapid more than once condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We will continue to help Ukraine as much as possible,” Lapid’s office said in response, according to The Times of Israel.

Israeli officials said they were not surprised by the shunning of Lapid, according to Haaretz, as the Ukrainian foreign minister is one of the more critical voices of Israel's policy in Kyiv.