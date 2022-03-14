Lapid: Israel won’t serve as a ‘bypass’ of sanctions imposed on Russia

'European soil has known too many wars... the only thing that came out of them was terrible suffering'

Israel will not serve as a way around Western sanctions imposed against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the Jewish state’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Monday.

Despite joining in international condemnation of Moscow’s assault on Kyiv, Israel has not joined the sanctions against Russia in order to avoid confrontation and risk threatening ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Slovak counterpart Ivan Korcok in Bratislava, Lapid said: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating the issue together with partners including the Bank of Israel, the Finance Ministry, the Economy Ministry, the Airports Authority, the Energy Ministry, and others."

The “war must end,” Lapid continued. “European soil has known too many wars, and the only thing that came out of them was terrible suffering.”

He added that Israel will do everything it can to help mediate efforts to “restore peace.”

“We are working together with our greatest ally, the United States, and our European friends, to prevent the continuation of this tragedy.”

A government source told Haaretz that Israeli law does not allow the government to force private Israeli companies trading with Russia to halt their trade and take on sanctions themselves.

However, the source noted that Israel could do a couple of things to avoid being a de facto tax haven for Russian oligarchs - including monitoring the entry of suspicious foreign currencies and deposits in Israeli banks or preventing long-term entrances of assets such as ships and aircraft.