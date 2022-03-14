Israel: Cabinet approves plan to establish field hospital in western Ukraine

'I can officially say here today that we are establishing a field hospital for injured Ukrainians'

Israel's cabinet on Monday approved plans for a field hospital to be established in Ukraine, according to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office.

The hospital will operate in western Ukraine and is expected to treat roughly 100 patients per day.

Among the various services, the hospital will offer an emergency room, inpatient wards, a delivery room, a medical laboratory, imaging, and more.

The budget for the center is roughly $6.4 million, with the funds coming from the Prime Minister's Office, the Health Minister and Foreign Ministry, and several donor foundations.

Sheba Medical Center, Clalit Health Services, and medical staff from several other hospitals will operate the facility.

Israel's Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said last week that the hospital would be run exclusively by civilians, according to The Times of Israel.

“I can officially say here today that we are establishing a field hospital for injured Ukrainians that will operate there, on the ground. This is important, and I am pleased that we — the Health Ministry and the Foreign Ministry, with the assistance of the Finance Ministry — are leading it,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said during the weekly cabinet meeting.

During the cabinet meeting, Bennett said Israel was managing the response to the invasion of Ukraine with "sensitivity and responsibility," ToI reported.

“We are managing this complex crisis with sensitivity and responsibility and are making an effort to offer assistance however we can,” Bennett said.