Ukrainian official denounces Yad Vashem over Zelensky's speech request

'They were dealing with the corrupt money of Russian oligarchs. That’s why they are problematic'

On Monday, a Ukrainian official said that Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial is a "problematic" institution, responding to reports that it rejected a request by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to deliver a speech via video.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to Haaretz, expressing disappointment with the decision and accusing Yad Vashem of "leaking" the decision to the press while discussions were still taking place.

“They were dealing with the corrupt money of Russian oligarchs. That’s why they are problematic. Nobody else can talk about genocide but them,” the official said, according to Haaretz.

Haaretz reached out to Yad Vashem for comment but did not receive a direct response; however, the Holocaust memorial did state that a mass rally is not suitable for an institution such as theirs.

Officials from Yad Vashem conveyed concerns that comparisons might be made between the Holocaust and the ongoing war in Ukraine, something the memorial has opposed.

Zelensky's request came shortly after Yad Vashem announced it suspended its strategic partnership with Roman Abramovich, a Russian oligarch who has faced sanctions abroad since the Ukraine invasion.

Sources at Yad Vashem told Haaretz that its leadership explained to the Ukrainian ambassador in Israel that it did not give rejection to the request and that both sides are continuing talks.