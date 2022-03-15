Report: Russian envoy to Israel requests 'urgent' meeting over Zelensky's Knesset speech

Israeli officials reportedly fear Putin could too request address to lawmakers

Ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s planned address to the Israeli parliament, Russia’s ambassador to Israel requested an “urgent meeting” with the speaker of the legislative body, Israeli outlets reported on Thursday.

Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov is "likely" to meet with Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy on Wednesday, according to unnamed sources cited by Walla news and others.

Israeli leadership, the reports claimed, it readying itself for the potentially embarrassing possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin also request to speak before Israeli lawmakers via a video link.

Israel reportedly suggested that Zelensky’s speech be held on Sunday. It is not known whether or how Kyiv responded to the proposal.

Israel, which has close ties with both Russia and Ukraine, is facing growing criticism from Washington and Kyiv over not joining Western countries in imposing financial penalties on Russia over its invasion of its neighbor.

Ukraine's ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said earlier this week that "what we expect from Israel at the moment: the government to join the sanctions of the alliance including but not only the US and the European Union."