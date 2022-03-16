Israel, Egypt launching direct flights between Tel Aviv and Sharm El-Sheikh

New route expected to start operations next month during Passover holiday

Israel and Egypt have agreed to launch direct flights between Tel Aviv and the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Wednesday.

The new route from Ben Gurion Airport to Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport is expected to start operations next month during the Passover holiday.

Israeli airlines Israir and Arkia have put in bids to operate the flights.

The new route was brought up in September during a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi that took place in Sharm El-Sheikh.

The security details were finalized in recent days with a visit to Egypt by a delegation led by the head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) in collaboration with the National Security Council.

Bennett said that the agreement is another step in the warming of relations between the two countries.

"Cooperation between the two countries is expanding in many areas, and it contributes to the two peoples and the stability of the region. Israel is opening up to the countries of the region," the prime minister said in a statement.

"Therefore, on both sides, we must invest in strengthening this connection, and that is what we’re doing."