Israeli Druze Jewish Agency envoy is a ‘bridge’ between cultures

Gadeer Kamal-Mreeh is the Jewish Agency for Israel's first-ever Druze envoy

Gadeer Kamal-Mreeh, a Druze woman who served as a lawmaker in Israel’s parliament, spoke with i24NEWS on her current role as the Jewish Agency for Israel’s senior emissary to Washington DC.

She was appointed to the position in June of last year - becoming the organization’s first-ever Druze envoy.

“When I decided to take time out from politics… I had many job offers, and I asked myself - ‘What is next?’” the official told i24NEWS.

“I had many offers, but I realized how… my country is important to me. I realized how much I want to still be connected.”

The emissary explained that she sees herself as a “bridge” between cultures, and that her understanding of different communities allows her to effectively connect with a variety of groups.

“I speak three languages - I totally understand the nuances. I speak Arabic, Hebrew, and English,” Kamal-Mreeh told i24NEWS.

The official additionally emphasized that a shift is needed for Israel’s emissaries - that officials should not just focus on “absolute advocacy,” but also take the perspectives of others into account.

“It’s important not just to bring the input from Israel, but to take back home the input - to listen and to be aware of the differences… to build the bridges and to create the trust,” Kamal-Mreeh said.