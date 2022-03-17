Israel’s emergency service sends Ukraine bulletproof ambulances

'Using these ambulances, medical teams in Ukraine will be able to save civilian lives, even under fire'

Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s emergency service, announced on Thursday that it is donating four bulletproof ambulances to assist medical teams and wounded civilians in Ukraine.

“After receiving the request from the Ukrainian government, I approached MDA Director General Eli Bin who immediately approved the delivery of four bulletproof ambulances loaded with life-saving equipment,” Alex Kushnir, a lawmaker in Israel’s parliament who helped facilitate the donation, said.

He thanked the Jewish Agency, MDA, and the additional parties who made the contribution possible for their support.

“We will continue this cooperation to bring critical humanitarian supplies to the civilians in the war zone.”

The ambulances saw a long period of service with MDA throughout various combat situations - the vehicles transported patients throughout the Second Lebanon War and during a number of other violent events.

“MDA paramedics and EMTs, at times risking their own lives, have saved the lives of many patients while using these ambulances,” MDA Director General Eli Bin said.

Now, Israel’s emergency service hopes that the vehicles will provide assistance to those who are wounded in Ukraine as Russia’s invasion of its neighbor continues.

“Today, after they have ended their service with MDA to the Israeli people, they are making their way to Ukraine as part of the large humanitarian response being sent by MDA to benefit the civilian population there,” Bin announced.

“Using these ambulances, medical teams in Ukraine will be able to save civilian lives, even under fire.”