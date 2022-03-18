Israel: Politicians urge US not to delist Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as terror group

'The fight against terrorism is a global one, a shared mission of the entire world,' says the ministers

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid released a joint statement on Friday, urging the United States not to delist the Iranian Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

“The Revolutionary Guards are a terrorist organization that has murdered thousands of people, including Americans. We have a hard time believing that the United States will remove it from the definition of a terrorist organization,” Bennett and Lapid said.

“The fight against terrorism is a global one, a shared mission of the entire world. We believe that the United States will not abandon its closest allies in exchange for empty promises from terrorists,” they stated.

“The Iranian Revolutionary Guards are Hezbollah in Lebanon, they are Islamic Jihad in Gaza, they are the Houthis in Yemen, they are the militias in Iraq,” the statement read.

“The Revolutionary Guards are behind the attacks on American civilians and soldiers throughout the Middle East, including in the past year. They are the ones behind the plans to assassinate senior American government officials,” it continued.

“We find it hard to believe that the definition of the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization will be abolished in exchange for a ‘promise not to harm the Americans,'” the statement concluded.

This came shortly after Axios reported that US President Joe Biden's administration was considering the move in exchange for Tehran committing to de-escalation in the region.