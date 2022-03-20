Israel's Prime Minister Bennett to visit India in April

'The relations between our two unique cultures — the Indian culture and the Jewish culture — are deep'

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is set to fly to India in April, commemorating 30 years of diplomatic ties between the countries, the Prime Minister's Office announced in a statement Sunday.

He will depart on April 2 for the trip, meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who invited him, and other Indian officials. He will also visit the Jewish community in the country.

The leaders first met on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow last October.

“I am delighted to pay my first official visit to India at the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Modi, and together we will continue leading the way for our countries’ relations,” Bennett said, according to the statement.

“The relations between our two unique cultures — the Indian culture and the Jewish culture — are deep, and they rely on deep appreciation and meaningful collaborations. There are many things we can learn from the Indians, and this is what we strive to do,” he continued.

Bennett said the purpose of the visit is to strengthen the strategic alliance between the countries and expand bilateral ties. Additionally, they will discuss tightening collaborations in various areas, including innovation, economics, research and development, and climate change.