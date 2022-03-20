Israeli military spokesperson wishes Iranians happy Nowruz on Twitter

'Our peoples and our countries have a lot in common. Unfortunately, the Iranian regime hides it from you'

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Ran Kochav wished Iranians celebrating the Persian New Year, Nowruz, happy holidays on Sunday in a tweet on the IDF's Persian-language Twitter account.

“Happy Nowruz! I hope this blessing will come to every Iranian, whether young or old, religious or secular, male or female, and whether they live in Iran or have left it involuntarily,” Kochav said.

"Our peoples and our countries have a lot in common. Unfortunately, the Iranian regime hides it from you," he added.

"I wish the people of Iran a new spring of hope and respect. Missiles and drones will not solve the acute water crisis in the country, just as enriched uranium will not be able to feed any starving child in Iran," he further emphasized.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi last April tapped Kochav as the next Israeli military spokesperson. Kochav was at the time serving as commander of the Israel Air Force's Air Defenses.

Nowruz marks the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. The holiday has its origins in the Iranian religion of Zoroastrianism.

Israel is home to the largest number of Persian Jews in the world, with more than 135,000 Iranian Jews residing in the Jewish state and most of them born in the country, according to Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics.