Israeli lawmaker: Zelensky speech 'borderline Holocaust denial'

Member of Knesset (Israel's parliament) Simcha Rothman from the Religious Zionist party told i24NEWS on Monday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech to lawmakers was "borderline Holocaust denial."

The embattled Ukrainian leader under Russian invasion was heavily criticized for his use of Nazi and Holocaust comparisons during his virtual address to the Knesset on Sunday evening.

His comments that Ukrainians saved Jews during World War II had some pointing out that Zelensky was giving an incomplete picture by omitting Ukrainian collaboration in the killing of Jews.

"Telling us that the Ukranian people helped the Jews during World War II I have to say is a mockery," Rothman said. "That's of course not the history... not true."

Rothman said that Zelensky lost sympathy because of his speech, with other MKs from across the political spectrum also criticizing the Holocaust comparisons.

Zelensky also questioned Israel's support for the Ukrainian cause during the speech, although in a later video address Sunday night he thanked Israel for its mediation efforts with Russia.

