Israeli team departs for Ukraine to set up field hospital

Over 100 medical personnel take off for Poland, before heading to Ukraine to set up field hospital

An Israeli team of over 100 medical personnel took off for Poland on Monday, from there traveling to western Ukraine to set up a field hospital to provide medical aid for Ukrainian refugees.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid attended a special ceremony at Ben Gurion Airport before the flight departed.

"Be proud of all the actions taken by the state of Israel — shipments of medicines, the establishment of a field hospital as well as operations in other dimensions," Bennett said.

"There aren't many countries that operate on such scales and this is a very important expression by our country, Israel, who has the ability and the tools to provide assistance."

The field hospital was discussed in a conversation between Bennett and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with Israel delivering the coordinates of the site to the Kremlin to ensure it is not attacked.

The temporary facility is scheduled to begin receiving patients on Tuesday.

The opening ceremony for the field hospital will be attended by the mayor of Mostyska, the regional governor and several Israeli officials, Israel's Health Ministry said.