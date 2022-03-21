‘Aliyah Express:’ Tens of thousands of Ukrainians to immigrate to Israel

'There will be a huge rise in the numbers of immigrants from the former Soviet Union countries'

The NGO responsible for facilitating the immigration of Jews to Israel - aliyah - announced Monday that it will launch the “Aliyah Express” program to drastically accelerate the rate of immigration as millions flee Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

Now in its third week, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has forced almost 10,000 Ukrainian immigrants to take their chances in Israel, with some 4,000 who have been successful in acquiring citizenship.

The Jewish Agency’s new program is intended to increase the number of Ukrainian immigrants to tens of thousands of those who are displaced by the Ukraine-Russia war, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

“Aliyah Express” will ease eligibility examinations of immigrants and accelerate the flight processes, among other highlights:

- Establish a joint headquarters for coordination between all rescue and aliyah organizations

- Increase the number of beds in the transit facilities in Europe and construct more facilities in Romania and Bulgaria

- Assist Israel’s Aliyah and Integration Ministry in absorbing the immigrants

- Implement an emergency plan for those who arrive in Israel

According to The Post, the agency has received over 25,000 requests for aliyah from Ukraine and neighboring countries since the Russian invasion, and another 8,500 filled out immigration forms.

Additionally, some 4,500 Jews are currently staying in hotels funded by the Jewish Agency across Europe.

“We are prepared for [new immigrants] from any country in the world, including Russia,” Jewish Agency Acting Chairman Yaakov Hagoel told The Post.

“In the last month, we've seen an influx of interest in aliyah from Russian Jews. There will be a huge rise in the numbers of immigrants from the former Soviet Union countries."