Singapore to open embassy in Israel for the first time

Singapore plans to open an embassy in Israel for the first time since the two countries formed official ties decades earlier.

On Monday, Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with his Singaporean counterpart, Vivian Balakrishnan, and the official informed Lapid that the government intends to officially open an embassy in Tel Aviv.

The two states first established diplomatic relations back in 1965, and though Israel opened its Singapore embassy back in 1968, the city-state did not reciprocate - instead opting for an honorary consulate in Tel Aviv.

Lapid welcomed the news of establishing an official embassy, and explained that the announcement reflects the strong bilateral ties shared by Israel and Singapore.

“Singapore's decision is further evidence of the positive and special relations between the two countries,” the foreign minister said on his official Twitter account.

Israel and Singapore already cooperate in a number of areas - including in technology, trade, investment - and the city-state’s foreign ministry said that establishing an official embassy will “strengthen” these partnerships.

Balakrishnan additionally signed a memorandum of understanding with Israel’s Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen to pave the way for cooperation between the two states in the field of artificial intelligence, according to a press release from Singapore’s foreign ministry.

During his visit, Balakrishnan also met with a number of Palestinian Authority officials, and announced that Singapore will open a representative office in Ramallah to help coordinate assistance to the PA.