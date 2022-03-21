Israel, Egypt, UAE officials said to hold trilateral summit

Israeli and Egyptian officials did not immediately confirm Bennett's visit

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reportedly held a three-way summit Monday in Egypt with the Egyptian and Emirati leaders against the background of the Iran nuclear talks.

Bennett's surprise visit to Egypt where he met President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was reported by Israeli media.

Shortly afterward, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) said that Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and de facto UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan were also in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks with Sisi.

Sisi's spokesman Bassam Radi confirmed Sheikh Mohammed's visit, which WAM said was aimed at "advancing cooperation across all fronts for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples."

Sheikh Mohammed and Sisi "reviewed issues of interest, and the latest developments on the regional and international scene," and stressed "the importance of strengthening Arab solidarity in the face of common challenges."

But several Israeli media outlets reported that the three leaders were discussing reports that Iran and Western powers, including the United States, are close to a deal to revive the 2015 nuclear accord.

Bennett is vehemently opposed to the pact between Israel's arch-foe Iran and world powers.

Later in the day, Israeli journalist Barak Ravid reported that Bennett would stay overnight in Sharm el-Sheikh, marking the first time an Israeli premier will sleep on Egyptian soil in over 20 years.