Israel, Egypt, UAE leaders hold trilateral summit

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hosted talks on Tuesday with Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the United Arab Emirate's ruler Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

The meeting, which took place in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, included discussions on "energy, market stability, and food security," Egyptian presidency spokesman Bassam Radi said.

They also discussed "the ties between the countries in the context of recent developments in the world and in the region, as well as ways to strengthen them at all levels," according to the Israeli Prime Minister's office.

The office of the Emirati crown prince said "the strengthening of coordination between the three nations, the promotion of prosperity, and stability in the region" were themes as well.

On Monday, Bennett made a surprise visit to Egypt where he met with al-Sisi, Israeli media reported.

While neither Israeli nor Egyptian officials immediately confirmed his trip, several outlets reported that the leaders would discuss the nuclear talks between Iran and Western powers.

Bennett is vehemently opposed to the revival of the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal with Israel's arch-foe Iran.

The Israeli leader stayed in Sharm el-Sheikh overnight into Tuesday, marking the first time an Israeli premier slept on Egyptian soil in over 20 years.