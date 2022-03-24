US: Blinken to visit Israel, West Bank, Morocco and Algeria

Blinken is expected to raise US concerns on human rights and regional security during the trip

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel, the West Bank, Morocco and Algeria over March 26-30 to discuss the Ukraine war, Israeli-Palestinian relations and Iran, the State Department announced on Thursday.

Blinken will meet separately with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on the first stage of the trip, and while in Morocco he will also meet the UAE's de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

His visit will also focus on normalization agreements with Israel - like the historic Abraham Accords - and efforts to maintain the future possibility of a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians.

While in Algeria, Blinken will discuss opportunities for commercial collaboration with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra.

He is also expected to raise Washington’s concerns on human rights and regional security during the trip.

Blinken’s Middle East and north Africa visit - which arrives under the shadow of the war in Ukraine - will also reiterate US support for Kyiv to regional officials.

“During the course of his trip, the Secretary will emphasize to all of the foreign leaders he meets that the United States stands in solidarity with the government and people of Ukraine in the face of the Kremlin’s aggression,” the State Department said in a press statement.

“We will continue to work closely with our allies and partners to impose further costs on Putin and his enablers if Putin does not change course.”