Israel to host summit with US, UAE, Bahrain, Morocco

The diplomats are arriving in Israel at the invitation of Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid

Israel will host a "historic" two-day summit from Sunday with the top diplomats of the United States, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, the foreign ministry said.

"At the invitation of Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, this upcoming Sunday and Monday... a historic diplomatic summit will be held in Israel," it said in a statement on Friday.

The UAE, Bahrain and Morocco normalized ties with Israel via the Abraham Accords in 2020.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will participate while he visits the region. He is expected to travel to the West Bank, Morocco and Algeria.

While in Israel, he is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and President Isaac Herzog.

He will also meet with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah as well as UAE's de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

Blinken’s Middle East and north Africa visit - which arrives under the shadow of the war in Ukraine - will also reiterate US support for Kyiv to regional officials.

The summit comes shortly after Bennett met with the Emirati crown prince and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi in Egypt.

“This is another step in warming the peace treaty between Israel and Egypt,” the premier said, according to The Times of Israel.