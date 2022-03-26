Israel, Morocco agree on military cooperation

'I am filled with pride that my country, Israel, is coming together with the country I was born in, Morocco'

An Israeli army delegation met with Moroccan officers in Rabat this past week in the first visit of its kind since a 2020 normalization deal, signing a military cooperation agreement, both sides said Friday.

Chief of Morocco’s army, Belkhir El Farouk, met with several top Israeli military officials - including the official in charge of Iran affairs Tal Kelman and the international cooperation commander Effie Defrin - in the capital city Rabat.

“The officials discussed the historical and cultural connection between the countries and mutual interests in the Middle East, and expressed their desire to promote extensive military cooperation,” the Israeli army (IDF) said in a statement.

Both sides signed an accord of understanding on “cooperation” and setting up a joint commission, as well.

They also discussed "opportunities for participation in joint international exercises,” the IDF noted.

The Rabat meeting came as the two states continue to normalize relations - signing a trade deal in February and announcing on Friday a summit with Moroccan participation in Israel.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the nation’s largest aerospace and defense company, also signed a memorandum of understanding with Morocco’s Interior Minister on Wednesday, The Times of Israel reported.

Amri Peretz, the Moroccan-born IAI board chairman and former Israel defense minister, said: “Today, I am filled with pride that my country, Israel, is coming together with the country I was born in, Morocco.”

Rabat normalized ties with Israel in December 2020 after similar agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain through the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

According to the IDF statement, the partnership will also involve establishing a research and engineering center and expanding cooperation in investment and technology.