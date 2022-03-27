LIVEBLOG: Middle Eastern FMs gather in Israel for Negev Summit
Delegates from Egypt, Morocco, Bahrain, the UAE, and the US gather in Israel for two days of diplomacy
Two days of diplomatic meetings are kicking off in Israel today with foreign ministers from the US, UAE, Egypt, Morocco, and Bahrain flying into Israel for discussions.
Chief among the topics up for discussion will be the Iran nuclear deal and the ongoing war in Ukraine.
March 27, 2022
Lapid: “It is part of the strength of our friendship”
Israel and the United States will continue its close collaboration to prevent “a nuclear run”, Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said.
“It is part of the strength of our friendship,” he said, adding that Israel will do whatever it takes to stop Iran’s nuclear program.
“At the same time, Israel will do anything that we believe is needed to stop the Iranian nuclear program. Anything. From our point of view, the Iranian threat is not theoretical, the Iranians want to destroy Israel.”
Blinken to Israel: “We very much appreciate your support”
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken thanked Israel’s for its support in the war between Ukraine and Russia.
“We very much appreciate the foreign minister’s unequivocal condemnation of the Kremlin’s aggression, and the commitment to Israel that it will not be used in any way to bypass sanctions targeting Russia,” he said, adding that Israel’s humanitarian help has been “remarkable”.
“Prime Minister Bennett has dedicated substantial energy to trying to find a diplomatic way out of the conflict, something we very much support, while the government has provided vital training assistance to the Ukrainian people,” Blinken stated.
Lapid on Ukraine: “We succeeded in being part of the global effort”
Although Israel did not have a comprehensive sanction bill, it succeeded in fighting against Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said.
“We succeeded in being part of the global effort to stop this war through the sanctions. There is no doubt in anyone's mind while our team was presenting this to US delegations that Israel is doing everything it can in order to be part of the effort.”
Blinken reaffirms US' "Iron Clad" commitment to Israel
"When it comes to the most important element, we see eye to eye. We are both committed and both determined that Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon," US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Sunday in Jerusalem, emphasizing that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a "reminder" of why this is important.
Israel's prime minister speaks optimistically about nation's place in the world
At the beginning of a cabinet meeting, Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addressed colleagues and spoke about Israel's current place on the world stage.
“To anyone who has not noticed – Israel’s foreign policy is in a good period... Israel is an important actor on the world and regional stage. We are cultivating old ties and building new bridges,” Bennet said.
"Our old peace, with Egypt, met the new peace, of the Abraham Accords," he said.
The prime minister sought to draw a line between what he described as states pushing a positive agenda in the Middle East, and those doing the opposite. The Arab world is increasingly seeing Israel as a force encouraging prosperity and peace, he said.
Additionally Bennett talked about Iran and his concerns that the Revolutionary Guards may be de-listed from the US' designation of terror organizations.
“The thought that the [IRGC] will be taken off the terror list... is extremely worrying and not only for us. We are still hoping and working to make sure it doesn’t happen.”