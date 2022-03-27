Lapid: “It is part of the strength of our friendship”

Israel and the United States will continue its close collaboration to prevent “a nuclear run”, Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said.

“It is part of the strength of our friendship,” he said, adding that Israel will do whatever it takes to stop Iran’s nuclear program.

“At the same time, Israel will do anything that we believe is needed to stop the Iranian nuclear program. Anything. From our point of view, the Iranian threat is not theoretical, the Iranians want to destroy Israel.”